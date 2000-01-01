日本語

  • 古賀 稔彦 Koga Toshihiko - 新しい風 (日本語)
    古賀稔彦は、背負投の世界有数の専門家であり続けています。日本のトリプルワールドとオリンピックチャンピオンは、彼の世界的に有名な片手背負投を含む、彼自身の信じられないほどの柔道のスタイルを発明しました。

